Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,236 in the last 365 days.

Johnson bill creating a new tax break to help homeless youth passes House

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Today, the state House passed legislation from Rep. Jesse Johnson (D-Federal Way) to help address youth homelessness by providing a property tax exemption to homeowners who host youth experiencing homelessness as part of a host program.

“Youth homelessness is a growing problem, especially with so many young people and families struggling right now because of the pandemic,” said Johnson. “Everyone deserves a roof over their head. By providing a property tax reduction to people opening their homes to youth experiencing homelessness, we can bring more housing options to those who need it.”

The bill, HB 1175, is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

###

You just read:

Johnson bill creating a new tax break to help homeless youth passes House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.