Johnson bill creating a new tax break to help homeless youth passes House

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Today, the state House passed legislation from Rep. Jesse Johnson (D-Federal Way) to help address youth homelessness by providing a property tax exemption to homeowners who host youth experiencing homelessness as part of a host program.

“Youth homelessness is a growing problem, especially with so many young people and families struggling right now because of the pandemic,” said Johnson. “Everyone deserves a roof over their head. By providing a property tax reduction to people opening their homes to youth experiencing homelessness, we can bring more housing options to those who need it.”

The bill, HB 1175, is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

###