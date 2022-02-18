Zaid Bardhi Discusses Common Mistakes You Don't Want to Make When Expanding Your Restaurant
Zaid Bardhi discussed common mistakes you don't want to make when expanding your restaurantPFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaid Bardhi has helped many restaurants expand and become more successful over the years. However, he has also seen far too many businesses make mistakes when expanding, issues that could affect their long-term viability and success. These common issues are easy to make and should be avoided by following the steps outlined below. In this way, one can keep their facility strong and operational.
Zaid Bardhi Examines Common Restaurant Errors
Zaid Bardhi warns that too many restaurants spend an unnecessary amount of money when attempting to expand. That doesn't mean that one shouldn't spend any cash. Of course, one's going to have to pay a certain amount of money to upgrade. But it would be best if one tried to focus on small and focused upgrades and renovations rather than attempting to change too much of their facility at once.
For instance, one can expand their dining area by adding a little new addition or buying more of the connecting building to which one is attached. One can then consider improving their kitchen capacity and ensuring that one can produce enough food for their new customers. These new steps help make this process go smoothly and minimize the risk of spending too much cash at once.
Zaid Bardhi says another common problem is not hiring enough new staff when expanding one's operation. One might be tempted to try to do with the team one already has and see how well one can operate. That mistake is a huge one. One could end up doing little more than overworking their staff and causing them to either quit or struggle to handle their day-to-day tasks.
This mistake can also play into one's business success in subtle ways. For example, if one's food is coming out poorly cooked or one's servers are stressed and unable to handle the demands of their position, one's customers will notice. Try to hire at least 3-4 new waitstaff members and a handful of new chefs and cooks. One can't let their food suffer just because they've taken on more responsibilities.
Lastly, Zaid Bardhi warns that expanding too much or changing one's restaurant could also destroy its initial charm and affect why people came there in the first place. All successful businesses have a unique atmosphere and charm that makes them stand out. Changing too much may drive away customers who want a restaurant because they like a particular element of its atmosphere or ambiance.
For instance, a small, local pizzeria may have customer pictures on the wall and a rather rough charm that brings people back for more. However, expanding and rebranding it to be more generic could cause loyal customers to miss that initial feel and start avoiding going to the restaurant. So keep these ideas in mind and continually expand reasonably and logically to prevent serious problems.
