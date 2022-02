Senate Floor Calendar: Sunday, February 13, 2022

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022 SENATE CALENDAR 11TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Sunday, February 13, 2022 Senate Convenes at 1:00 p.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION: (1) SENATE BILL 243 FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTION USES (STEWART) (2) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 137/a/ec DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS/SFC AMENDED (KERNAN) (3) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 8 VOTERS’ RIGHTS PROVISIONS (WIRTH/MARTÍNEZ) (4) SENATE BILL 172 RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ/GARRATT) (5) SENATE BILL 125/a STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE/SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ) (6) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) (7) HOUSE BILL 52 HARM REDUCTION ACT AMENDMENTS (LUJAN/DUHIGG) (8) HOUSE BILL 95/a HEALTH- EASY ENROLLMENT ACT/HHHC AMENDED (THOMSON/STEFANICS) (9) HOUSE BILL 82/a DIALYSIS FACILITY GROSS RECEIPTS/HTRC AMENDED (CADENA)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE: 1) SENATE MEMORIAL 4 NM NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED TEACHER DAY (JARAMILLO) (2) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL) (3) SENATE MEMORIAL 8 CERTIFIED ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS WEEK (HICKEY) (4) SENATE MEMORIAL 17 ROBERTO V. ESTRADA, IN HONOR (STEINBORN) (5) SENATE MEMORIAL 19 “NM STATE FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION DAY” (GRIGGS) (6) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 HECHO & PUBLIC LANDS CONSERVATION COUNCIL (GONZALES) (7) SENATE MEMORIAL 22 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL) (8) SENATE MEMORIAL 23 “MISSING AND UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS DAY” (GONZALES) (9) SENATE MEMORIAL 24 “NM FOOD AND FARMS DAY” (CAMPOS) (10) SENATE MEMORIAL 28 “PERA DAY” (MUÑOZ) (11) SENATE MEMORIAL 29 LANL CONTRIBUTION DURING PANDEMIC (JARAMILLO)

