Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,249 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers

CANADA, December 2 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, also known as Red Hand Day:

“All children have a right to a safe environment where they can grow and thrive. The use of child soldiers is wrong, inhumane, and a clear breach of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“Today, on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, Canada reaffirms its unwavering commitment to work with global partners to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts.

“Since 2017, Canada has rallied more than 100 United Nations member states to endorse the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers and established the Canadian Armed Forces’ Dallaire Centre of Excellence for Peace and Security to advance their implementation.

“No child should be forced to commit acts of violence. Canada continues to be a strong voice on the world stage against the recruitment and use of child soldiers through education, intervention, and prevention. By working together, we can protect children from harm and work to ensure they are given every opportunity to realize their full potential.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.