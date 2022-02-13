Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Council Charles Michel

CANADA, December 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

The two leaders shared their concerns over Russia’s aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine, and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution to the current tensions. They noted their shared commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted the strength and unity of the Alliance, and emphasized the importance of continued coordination and dialogue between Allies and partners. The two leaders emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and consequences, including through coordinated sanctions.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Michel agreed to continue coordinating closely.

