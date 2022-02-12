Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Gallatin Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the 600 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:15 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied. The suspects fled in the vehicle and were later apprehended by Fifth District officers. A handgun was recovered.

 

On Friday, February 11, 2022, the following were arrested in reference to the above offense:

 

  • A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

  • A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a license and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

  • Two 17 year-old juvenile males, of Northwest, DC were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

 

