Challenges and opportunities of the Primorsko-notranjska region

SLOVENIA, February 11 - The Mayor of Pivka, Robert Smrdelj, on behalf of the municipalities, thanked the Government for good cooperation and correct relations in its two-year term. He is looking forward to continuing this partnership.

By way of introduction, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Matej Tonin, mentioned many issues discussed by the ministers during their visit. He went on to stress that employment in the region is above average, which is also true of the health of its inhabitants.

The Director-General of the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia, Tomaž Smrekar, presented the topical statistics for the Primorsko-notranjska region, the smallest and the fifth youngest among Slovenian regions. The region is also characterised by a large share of commuters, ranking second among Slovenian regions. Salaries in the region are the lowest in Slovenia.

In the continuation of the public debate, the ministers answered questions about regional projects and other topical issues.

