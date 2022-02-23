GRAZIA GAZETTE, THE SUSTAINABLE LUXURY FASHION & CULTURE NEWSPAPER, LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES
Peyton List, star of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is Grazia Gazette: Los Angeles Cover Star.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA, a Pantheon Media Group (PMG) publication, has unveiled its first-ever issue of Grazia Gazette: Los Angeles. This news follows the successful roll-out of the 52-page Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend in 2021, and the unprecedented success of Grazia Gazette Volume VII: Art Basel. The luxury, eco-friendly newspaper lands in Los Angeles just in time to celebrate new boutique openings on Rodeo Drive.
Peyton List, star of Netflix’s comedy-drama, Cobra Kai is Grazia Gazette: Los Angeles’ debut cover star. As part of an exclusive interview inside the 25-page special edition, the American actress and model opens up about being in the spotlight since she was four as a Disney child star, mental health struggles, landing dream roles and starting off 2022 on a high with the launch of her new clean beauty brand, Pley.
“The success of Grazia Gazette has proven the viability of an untested model: hyper-niche luxury content delivered in a traditional print format. Directly targeting users’ passions in this way — from fashion, art, culture, and beauty, to home, entertainment, design, travel, and business — allows us to provide an unparalleled product to both users and advertisers alike." said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
"Our initial Hamptons launch in 2021 sparked an enthusiastic response in one of the most affluent and influential markets in the country, so it was a natural decision to expand our footprint across the nation. Art Basel was our most successful issue yet, and with Los Angeles kicking off 2022, we are looking forward to making an even bigger splash with the issues to come.”
Beyond the cover, Angelenos can expect to be immersed in the world of luxury fashion, beauty and events with notable editorial features from seasoned writers and expert contributors. Readers will find an interview with Alexa Swinton, the breakout star of “And Just Like That…,” a special preview of the highly-anticipated Little House West Hollywood, a custom editorial shoot featuring luxury watch and jewelry brand Piaget, and much more.
For its first-ever edition, Grazia Gazette: Los Angeles attracted a portfolio of premier advertisers including; DIOR, Piaget, Max Mara, Vacheron Constantin, and Louis Vuitton.
“The Grazia Gazette product is unlike anything else on the market. It’s a rich infusion of timely authoritative content infused with the enduring romance of print, which makes this a truly remarkable experience for readers and advertisers alike.” added Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Brands Officer.
“In today’s saturated and increasingly partisan news market, the Grazia Gazette restores to the ranks an experience that has been sorely missing as digital subscriptions have become readers’ primary delivery system. While we remain a digital-first brand, PMG is bringing back the immersive and inspiring experience of reading a real newspaper.”
Following its Los Angeles debut, Grazia Gazette is set to launch multiple new issues throughout 2022 including F1 Miami in May, a second summer season in The Hamptons, and more to follow.
Meanwhile, the next edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will be a 356-page March 2022 issue, in a follow-up to the September 2021 issue, which was named Best New Magazine Launch of 2021 by Samir Husni, director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism.
In alignment with Grazia USA’s commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
