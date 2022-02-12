This new Metaverse Token, MetaBlaze, is Bringing Perpetual Royalties to the NFT and GameFi Ecosystem
MetaBlaze is bringing passive income to NFTsUNITED STATES , February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs Need Passive Income and MetaBlaze is Bringing It.
NFTs are changing how we interact with our physical and digital world. The year 2021 will be remembered as a watershed moment for NFTs, with total sales exceeding $14 billion as artists, investors, and entrepreneurs flock to the emerging Web3 arena because of its popularity and scarcity. The NFT industry is dominated by the quality and innovative features of users.
Gaming, particularly Play-to-Earn games, has been one of the most exciting developments in the DeFi area in recent times. The presale for METABLAZE, a new DeFi gaming utility token, will start on February 14, 2022. Presale contributors will receive an additional 10% MBLZ token bonus. In addition to the token bonus, users who contribute a minimum of $10,000 during the first presale phase also get one MetaRoyal NFT. Users who contribute 100,000 during the presale get 13 MetaRoyal NFTs as a bonus.
MetaRoyal NFTs are of exquisite quality, created through an intricate process. First, hand-sculpted with magnificent detail capturing life-like shadow effects and then painted before their digitization; MetaRoyal NFT holders who mint a rare NFT at the mint price of $500, get royalties from secondary market sales based on the sale of all NFTs produced by METABLAZE, up to 40,000 per year.
Following in the footsteps of successful crypto projects like Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), and SafeMoon. METABLAZE intends to revolutionize the crypto market by merging passive income, NFTs, and an interactive play-to-earn Role Playing Game (RPG) built on its native blockchain.
The future of virtual real estate has already proven massive earning opportunities for both gamers and non-gamers alike. As sales of virtual RE soar to never-before-seen highs, METABLAZE will play a significant role in this revolution by incorporating land ownership as part of the strategy within its P2E game. Considering these virtual lands will exist within its blockchain game, the sheer volume of gamers is likely to influence a sharp rise in property value.
METABLAZE is a deflationary utility token with a revolutionary rewards structure that promotes continual growth via the BlazedApp, a unique Decentralized Application (dApp).
METABLAZE provides consumers with two facets of passive income. The smartly built Blazerwards algorithm, on top of its native $MBLZ token, provides a constant passive income in any BEP20 token desired by holders.
As cryptocurrency grows in popularity, businesses worldwide seek new ways to incorporate this revolutionary technology into their core products and services. Online gaming has become a hotbed for innovative ideas in this field. Developers are developing creative ways to use cryptos to buy and sell in-game items, cosmetics, unleash characters, and more. The virtual and real worlds colliding — our metaverse – has never looked so brilliant, and METABLAZE is jumping in with a seismic bang.
Presale begins February 14, 2022, at 9 am ET. This might be one of the biggest of 2022, one you do not want to miss!
About METABLAZE
METABLAZE is a U.S.-based cryptocurrency company designed for the Metaverse.
