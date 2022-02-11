Senator Taddeo Calls For Emergency Investigation By Senate Ethics and Elections Committee

FLORIDA, February 11 - Tallahassee —

In a press conference today Senator Annette Taddeo announced her request to Senator Baxley, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, to hold a full scale emergency investigation into the third party voter registration organizations. Sen. Taddeo’s office has received numerous calls and now has begun to receive calls from outside of Miami-Dade county, including Hillsborough County where she has submitted information to State Attorney Andrew Warren’s office. These organizations’ actions to change many elderly voter’s party affiliation from one party to another without their consent is unlawful, and is within the jurisdiction of the Senate Committee to investigate.

“On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis said ''Florida won’t tolerate any election shenanigans and will look into recent complaints of voter fraud in Miami-Dade County” and I couldn’t agree more. These organizations’ actions are not only deeply concerning, but pose a threat to the integrity of our elections. Most of the victims are elderly Hispanic individuals who have been lifelong Democrats and were shocked to see that their party affiliation had been changed. As Vice Chair of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee I am calling on our committee to investigate this with the full power of the Legislature and that we use all the tools afforded to us, including the power to subpoena and call for sworn testimony of those organizations who are involved in this effort to ensure all Floridians feel confident in our election system. Additionally, I have submitted new findings to the State Attorney’s office in Hillsborough County. It is imperative that we get to the bottom of this.” – Senator Annette Taddeo