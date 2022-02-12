Gov. Ricketts Appoints Morgan Farquhar as District Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial District

Submit Release
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Morgan Farquhar of Cambridge as District Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial District.  The Tenth District consists of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster counties.

 

Farquhar, 35, has served as County Attorney for Furnas County since May 2018, representing the county and state in the prosecution of criminal matters.  He has also served as Special Deputy County Attorney for Frontier County since January 2020.  Farquhar has legal experience in the areas of criminal defense, juvenile law, estate planning and probate, tax, real estate, banking, water rights, oil and gas, and corporate and business representation.  

 

Farquhar holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.  He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and American Bar Association.

 

Farquhar has been active in civic life, establishing the Cambridge Community Daycare Foundation in 2019 to help provide childcare and early childhood education in the area.  He has previously served on the local hospital foundation board, Cambridge Airport Authority board, and Cambridge Economic Development board.  Farquhar is also an Eagle Scout and volunteers with the local Scouts of America troop. 

 

Farquhar and his wife Sally have three children, Jay (6), Carolyn (5), and Lillian (4).

 

Farquhar is being appointed to the Tenth Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth.

