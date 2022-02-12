Targeting Yemeni Civilians and Abha Airport strikes by the Houthi militia, a war crime against Humanity
The future of Yemen is completely dark and there are no international reports on the unhumane actions and terrorism perpetrated by the Houthis”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A webinar entitled "Targeting Civilians by the Houthi militia "war crime against Humanity "was organised on February 11 th at 6p.m CET with high level speakers ,experts and researchers namely Dr Matthew robinson president of the Euro-Gulf information centre ,Ms Adelle Nozarian ,media fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy and professor Adrian Calamel, Middle-East Historian and Terrorism scholar .
— Professor Adrian Calamel
The debate was moderated by Mr Basem Al-Absi ,a human rights activist. The speakers recommended that the Houthis should be included in the lists of global terrorism.
The Iranian support that the Houthi group receives, comes from the Iranian naval base in the Strait of Hormuz, and Hezbollah supports and trains the Houthis.
The removal of the Houthis from the American list of global terrorism came to provide a confidence-building measure with Iran, but it had a shocking backfire. It will take generations for social recovery to transcend the atrocities inflicted on Yemen by the Houthi group.
Adrian Calamel, a researcher in the field of terrorism and historian in Middle -East studies confirmed that the Houthis committed multiple war crimes by bombing cities and civilians with missiles, considering this as an act of terrorism in addition to recruiting children, arresting women and using the population as human shields.
Professor Calamel described the tragedy in Yemen in a symposium organized by the Yemeni Coalition for Independent Women with the participation of nine Yemeni and international organizations via the Zoom platform and entitled "Houthi's use of civilians as human shields, the escalation of the military militia and the disruption of peace opportunities," saying, "The future of Yemen is completely dark and there are no international reports on the unhumane actions and terrorism perpetrated by the Houthis"
Regarding the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, Calamel said that the Houthis launched 430 missiles and 850 drones from 2018 till now against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and targeted some Saudi economic infrastructure such as oil pipelines and considering that as terrorist operations.
He condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia today on Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the injury of 12 civilians.
Regarding the military and financial support that the Houthi group receives from Iran, he stressed that it comes through Hezbollah, who delivers weapons from the Iranian naval base in the Strait of Hormuz and undertakes the training of the Houthis and helps them seize the land.
He revealed that the Houthis had used Sanaa International Airport to smuggle small arms, missiles and explosive drones. He evoked the extent of coordination between Iran and the Houthis, who work in Yemen on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, that Iran's ambassador to Yemen, who died recently, was supervising the siege of Ma'rib.
Speaking about the dangers of removing the Houthis from the terrorist list, Dr Matthew Robinson, Director of the European Gulf Information Center,mentioned that The US President's removal of the Houthis from the terrorist list had shocking backfires, stressing that rewarding them without having to make concessions would empower them and legitimize them, which encouraged their aggression against the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.
Regarding the plans followed by the Houthi militias that they applied to suppress citizens, Dr Robinson stressed the fact that these militias established a system of internal denunciation as the Soviets were working - brothers are encouraged to condemn their sisters, children and parents .
He appealed to the international community to stop dealing with the terrorist Houthi group and the countries that support them.
On the other hand, Adele Nazarian, a journalist at the Golden Institute for International Strategy, said
"Women in Yemen have been subjected to all kinds of physical torture in Houthi prisons , in addition to verbal abuse, moral degeneration and rape"
Adelle revealed a statistic published last year, documenting 1,200 violations committed by the Houthi rebels against women, including crimes of rape, kidnapping, torture and imprisonment.
Adelle added that the Houthis are carrying out sham trials and imprisoning a large number of women, including activists, on trumped-up charges.
Regarding the Houthis' motives for these crimes, Adelle said that the Houthis impose terror and control in order to silence dissidents and suppress women's voices.
