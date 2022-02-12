Submit Release
Bình Dương-based businesses need up to 50,000 labourers

VIETNAM, February 12 -  

Workers in Bến Cát township of Bình Dương Province. Photo laodong.vn

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Businesses in the southern industrial hub of Bình Dương are needing 40,000-50,000 labourers, mostly unskilled workers, in order to promote production after the long Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays.

According to the provincial Centre for Employment Services, the processing-manufacturing sector has the highest demand for labourers.

Notably, Shyang Hung Cheng Co. Ltd., Ampacs International Co. Ltd., and Rockdale Spear Co. Ltd., are recruiting 1,000 workers each. The average wage these companies are offering is VNĐ12-13 million (US$528-572) per month.

Currently, the centre is organising job sessions in both in-person and online formats to connect labourers and businesses, while providing free recruitment information to job-seekers via Zalo and Facebook.

As of February 9, over 80 per cent of 2,432 businesses in industrial parks across Bình Dương province have resumed operations, employing 478,427 labourers. Due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers chose not to return home for the Tết holidays, making the local labour market stable. — VNS

