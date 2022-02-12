Collaboration between the Metropolitan Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department Leads to Arrests in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Robbery and Carjacking offenses that occurred in the District of Columbia.

In each of the below Armed Robbery (Gun) cases, the suspects approached the victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22005562 – January 13, 2022, 5300 block of B Street, Southeast

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22013136 – January 28, 2022, 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22013125 – January 28, 2022, 500 block of 12 th Street, Southeast

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22013177 – January 28, 2022, 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22015557 – February 2, 2022, 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22017059 – February 5, 2022, 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast

In each of the below Armed Carjacking (Gun) cases, the suspects approached the victim, while they were seated in a vehicle, at each of the listed locations. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22005666 – January 13, 2022, 2100 block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22012036 – January 26, 2022, 5400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22015024 – February 1, 2022, 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN; 22015000 – February 1, 2022, 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

In each of the below Theft One (Stolen Auto) cases, the suspects entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle and fled the scene.

Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22006419 – January 14, 2022, 4100 block of 21 st Street, Northeast

Theft One (Stolen Auto), CCN: 22006216 – January 14, 2022, Unit block of M Street, Southeast

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a second 15 year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with the above and below offenses.

Armed Robbery (Gun), CCN: 22007447 – January 17, 2022, 4900 block of Central Avenue, Northeast

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22009030 – January 20, 2022, 13 th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22013148 – January 28, 2022, Unit block of M Street, Southeast

Armed Robbery (Gun), CCN: 22013561 – January 29, 2022, 4100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Armed Carjacking (Gun), CCN: 22016981 – February 5, 2022, 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

These cases remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.