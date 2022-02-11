Central Statistical Office, Index of Retail Prices – November 2021

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 11 - 28th January, 2022

The Central Statistical Office (CSO) is pleased to announce the release of the Index of Retail Prices for the month of November 2021.

Index of Retail Prices

The All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of November 2021 was 113.6, representing a decrease of 0.2 points or 0.2% below the All Items Index for October 2021 as shown in the table attached.

The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages decreased from 129.6 in October 2021 to 128.2 in November 2021, reflecting a decrease of 1.1%. Contributing significantly to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of soya bean oil; tomatoes; whole chickens – fresh; celery; Crix; chicken franks; potatoes; other edible oil; cornflakes; and cabbage. However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increases in the prices of pumpkin; carite – fresh; salted pig tail; king fish – fresh; hot peppers; other chilled or frozen chicken (parts); sweet potatoes; melongene; parboiled rice; and red fish - fresh.

A further review of the data for November 2021 compared with October 2021 reflected an increase in the sub-index for Health of 0.8%. However a decrease was noted in the sub-index for Clothing and Footwear of 0.1%. All other sections remained unchanged.

Inflation Rate

The Inflation Rate for November 2021 (measured as the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to November 2021/January to November 2020) was 1.9%. This represents an increase from 1.7% which was recorded in the previous period (January to October 2021/January to October 2020). The Inflation Rate for the comparative period (January to November 2020/January to November 2019) was 0.6%.

The release of the November 2021 RPI closely follows the announcement by Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis on January 9, 2022 that progress is being made by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) to bring the dissemination of the Index of Retail Prices (RPI) back on the one month time lag schedule. The CSO released the Index for the month of October 2021 at the end of December 2021. The Minister is committing to citizens that the CSO’s drive to enhance its data sets is continuing, despite minor setbacks caused by the global pandemic.

In 2022 the Statistical Office is also incorporating an open data policy into its processes, allowing for more citizen access to certain types of data. The CSO is also revising the Labour Force Survey, while preparing to conduct the National Census of Trinidad and Tobago this year.