TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 11 - 28th January, 2022

Phase 2 of National Consultation on Education Policy

begins this Monday

Having engaged key stakeholders in the education ecosystem on the National Education Policy Draft Concept Note in December 2021, the Ministry of Education will now roll out Phase Two of its consultation process to the national population, from January 31st to February 9th, 2022, under the theme, "Education: The Passport to the Future ".

This phase of the consultation will be conducted virtually, and will be a mix of live broadcasts on TTT, and livestreams on Facebook via @tttliveonline and @MoEdutt. The national population will have the opportunity to share their views and comments by calling in during the live broadcasts, submitting their comments via moe.gov.tt/nce2022, or via WhatApp on 776-0440.

Phase One of the consultation was held in December 2021, where stakeholders in the Education Sector participated in focus group discussions on eight (8) strategic areas. This phase included representatives from more than twenty-two (22) stakeholder groups, including the National Parent Teachers’ Association (NPTA), Principals’ Associations, Denominational Boards, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), Tertiary Institutions, such as UWI, UTT, COSTAATT, University of the Southern Caribbean, The Accreditation Council, Special Needs Groups, the Home School Association of T&T.

Dr. the Hon. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, and the Hon. Lisa Morris – Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, have expressed gratitude to this group of stakeholders for participating and making contributions and recommendations during the first phase of the consultation process.

According to Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, “Having the views of our key stakeholders and the general public is critical. Consultation is an important part of the policy-making process, as it ensures transparency and allows for the widest possible range of views, opinions and recommendations to be incorporated into the final decisions. As the nation moves forward towards the finalization of the Education Policy 2022-27, we must provide our students with the passport to the life they deserve in the future; education is that passport."

Over the eight (8) days of consultation, the national population will be invited to discuss eight (8) strategic areas of focus:

1. Equity in Quality Education;

2. Curriculum Reform;

3. Technical &Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Revitalization;

4. The Education Act;

5. Digital Transformation;

6. The Transition of Learners;

7. Enabling Student Success; and

8. Human Resource Development.

