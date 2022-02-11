Ministry of National Security Continues to Counter Human Trafficking with Prosecutions

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 11 - February 02, 2022

Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security’s Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) continues in its work to counter human trafficking in Trinidad and Tobago.

A man charged with human trafficking appeared before the Chaguanas Magistrate Court today, Wednesday 02 February, 2022. He has been remanded into custody and the court matter was adjourned to Monday February 07, 2022.

The suspect was charged following an operation conducted on Friday 31 December, 2021 led by the Counter Trafficking Unit in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Guard and Emergency Branch, Special Operations Response Team, and Crime Scene Investigations Unit; the Inter-Agency Task Force; and the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division. That exercise resulted in the rescue of twenty seven (27) Latin American females.

The accused, Mr. Samuel Weekes, age 44, of Duke Street, Port of Spain was arrested by the Special Investigations Task Force on January 28, 2022 at the Piarco International Airport while attempting to leave the country, and subsequently charged.

Mr. Weekes is charged with trafficking in persons, rape and being a gang leader.

The investigation was spearheaded by Superintendent, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. Michael Veronique in collaboration with the Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit, Ms. Alana Wheeler and Legal Officer, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. Zaheer Ali, and supervised by (Ag.) Corporal Rajesh Antoine of the Special Investigation Task Force.

The CTU continues to work closely with law enforcement partners to investigate Trafficking in Persons in Trinidad and Tobago.

Persons who know of or suspect human trafficking activity should contact the CTU toll-free Hotline at 800-4288 (4CTU).

