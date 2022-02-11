Gov. Kemp: Georgia Power Foundation Invests $80,000 in Family Justice Center Initiative

GEORGIA, February 11 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Jay Neal, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), applauded the investment of $80,000 by the Georgia Power Foundation to support the development of Family Justice Centers in Cobb, Macon-Bibb, and Ware Counties.

“I want to thank the Georgia Power Foundation for investing in this collaborative model to provide services for victims experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse," said Governor Kemp. "This contribution to Cobb, Macon-Bibb, and Ware Counties will benefit whole families during some of their most vulnerable moments, and the public-private partnership approach serves as an effective example for other communities."

The Family Justice Center model provides a convenient location where victims and their families can receive an array of services. This community-wide collaborative centralizes staff in a single, convenient location to better serve the multiple needs of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking survivors.

This thoughtful donation amplifies the work of the Statewide Family Justice Center Initiative, launched in 2020 by the CJCC. The initiative selected the Cobb County District Attorney's Office in Marietta, the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia in Macon, and the Magnolia House for Abused Persons in Waycross to receive Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds which enabled the communities to plan and open a Family Justice Center by January 2023. Each recipient has the full support and ongoing involvement of key partners, including certified domestic violence, sexual assault, and child advocacy centers; local governments, sheriff offices, police departments, district attorneys, and solicitor generals; victim-witness program personnel; and civil-legal service providers.

All three entities selected for CJCC’s Statewide Family Justice Center Initiative received a donation from the Georgia Power Foundation, with awards ranging from $20,000 to $35,000. Each partner will utilize funds to support the intensive strategic planning process required for successful implementation.

“We’re honored to join Governor Kemp and support the work of the CJCC in bringing the Family Justice Center model to new communities across Georgia,” said Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement. “At Georgia Power Foundation, we’re making focused investments in a variety of Social Justice areas, all designed to drive economic empowerment and help create stronger and safer communities. The new centers will bring critical services closer to survivors, helping them heal and making a real impact every day.”

“We are so thankful for the investment and commitment by Georgia Power Foundation to support the success of the Family Justice Center model,” shared Jay Neal. “This financial support is a testament to the hard work and ongoing involvement of so many local criminal justice and victim service professionals in each of these communities to improve and transform their local response to survivors. We know that this model will save lives and make our communities safer.”

Learn more about the Family Justice Center here: cjcc.georgia.gov/grants/family-justice-center-initiative.