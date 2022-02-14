Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,641 in the last 365 days.

“Betting on you: Winning at Leading” An AAPI Leadership Event by NAAAP

NAAAP Employee Resource Group Leadership Program

Friday, March 4th from 8:30 am - 7:30 pm PT at Bally’s Las Vegas

NAAAP's ERG Symposium 2022 Session Highlights

Featured speakers from Caesars Entertainment, Morgan Stanley, Jefferson Health, and Sanofi

Featuring speakers from Caesars Entertainment, Morgan Stanley, Jefferson Health, Sanofi, MSNBC/NBC and more.

ERGs play a strategic role in the diversity, equity and inclusion journey...integrating the intersection of talent and business objectives will be critical to the future of the global workforce.”
— Will Cheng, ERG Symposium Director
SAN JOSE, CA, US, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is excited to host a one-day ERG Symposium event at Bally’s Las Vegas. This semiannual conference aims to inspire, cultivate, and empower Asian Pacific Islander (API) leaders and aspiring API leaders to make a meaningful impact in their workplaces and in the community.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, NAAAP will host this all day in-person conference on Friday, March 4th from 8:30 am - 7:30 pm PT at Bally’s Las Vegas located in the center of The Strip.

NAAAP leaders and the generous sponsors of this event will provide expert panelists, speakers, and impactful content throughout the day. These sponsors include speakers from Caesars Entertainment, Morgan Stanley, Jefferson Health, and Sanofi. The program will feature a lunchtime keynote by Las Vegas local Emmy Kasten, Editor-in-Chief of The List, plus a special guest moderator MSNBC/NBC Journalist and Author Richard Lui.

Will Cheng, ERG Symposium Director says, “ERGs play a strategic role in the diversity, equity and inclusion journey. These employee-led groups are more than just delivering diverse moments, they build a powerful platform to engage the workforce from an end-to-end employee lifecycle perspective. It is about attraction, onboarding, talent development and retention - integrating BRGs into the intersection of talent and business objectives will be critical to the future of the global workforce.”

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are internal, employee-led groups who work together based on common interests and demographic backgrounds, such as physical capability, parental status, military service, age, gender, sexuality, race, or ethnicity. Now more than ever, companies across all industries have recognized the growing need and ongoing value of ERGs. These community-based groups bring business insight regarding employee engagement, a better understanding of their customer base, and the importance of having ongoing support for their current and future employees.

The NAAAP community invites you and your employees to join this March at Bally’s Las Vegas for a powerful and inspiring API community professional event. All registration details and additional info can be found at: https://www.naaap.org/erg-symposium-2022. Stay informed about the event by following NAAAP’s social media channels.

###

About NAAAP:
The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian professionals in North America, with 30 chapters, several thousand active members, and a reach of more than 20,000 professionals. Celebrating 40 years, NAAAP has operated as a professional API nonprofit to inspire, develop, and connect leaders in all major industries and countless communities through professional development, representation, and community service.

Writer:
noelle.blanco@naaap.org

General inquiries:
erg@naaap.org

Public Relations Contact:

Joyce Tse
NAAAP ERG Symposium PR
joyce.tse@naaap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

“Betting on you: Winning at Leading” An AAPI Leadership Event by NAAAP

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.