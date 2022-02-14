“Betting on you: Winning at Leading” An AAPI Leadership Event by NAAAP
Featuring speakers from Caesars Entertainment, Morgan Stanley, Jefferson Health, Sanofi, MSNBC/NBC and more.
ERGs play a strategic role in the diversity, equity and inclusion journey...integrating the intersection of talent and business objectives will be critical to the future of the global workforce.”SAN JOSE, CA, US, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is excited to host a one-day ERG Symposium event at Bally’s Las Vegas. This semiannual conference aims to inspire, cultivate, and empower Asian Pacific Islander (API) leaders and aspiring API leaders to make a meaningful impact in their workplaces and in the community.
— Will Cheng, ERG Symposium Director
As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, NAAAP will host this all day in-person conference on Friday, March 4th from 8:30 am - 7:30 pm PT at Bally’s Las Vegas located in the center of The Strip.
NAAAP leaders and the generous sponsors of this event will provide expert panelists, speakers, and impactful content throughout the day. These sponsors include speakers from Caesars Entertainment, Morgan Stanley, Jefferson Health, and Sanofi. The program will feature a lunchtime keynote by Las Vegas local Emmy Kasten, Editor-in-Chief of The List, plus a special guest moderator MSNBC/NBC Journalist and Author Richard Lui.
Will Cheng, ERG Symposium Director says, “ERGs play a strategic role in the diversity, equity and inclusion journey. These employee-led groups are more than just delivering diverse moments, they build a powerful platform to engage the workforce from an end-to-end employee lifecycle perspective. It is about attraction, onboarding, talent development and retention - integrating BRGs into the intersection of talent and business objectives will be critical to the future of the global workforce.”
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are internal, employee-led groups who work together based on common interests and demographic backgrounds, such as physical capability, parental status, military service, age, gender, sexuality, race, or ethnicity. Now more than ever, companies across all industries have recognized the growing need and ongoing value of ERGs. These community-based groups bring business insight regarding employee engagement, a better understanding of their customer base, and the importance of having ongoing support for their current and future employees.
The NAAAP community invites you and your employees to join this March at Bally’s Las Vegas for a powerful and inspiring API community professional event. All registration details and additional info can be found at: https://www.naaap.org/erg-symposium-2022. Stay informed about the event by following NAAAP’s social media channels.
About NAAAP:
The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian professionals in North America, with 30 chapters, several thousand active members, and a reach of more than 20,000 professionals. Celebrating 40 years, NAAAP has operated as a professional API nonprofit to inspire, develop, and connect leaders in all major industries and countless communities through professional development, representation, and community service.
