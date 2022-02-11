Enoki Mushrooms Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

RHODE ISLAND, February 11 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Jan Fruits Inc. and Concord Farms are both recalling packages of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

• The Jan Fruits Enoki Mushrooms come in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description "Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative" and "Distributor Jan Fruits Inc." There is a green lettered "Premium" printed with two QR scan codes and the UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of the package. • The Concord Farms recalled product is Lot #045633 and is packaged in a bright blue and transparent plastic packaging, with the words "fresh enoki mushrooms". The weight of the product is 5.25 oz (150g). The UPC barcode numbers are 001958939091, with no other codes. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

The recalled product was distributed in California to produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.