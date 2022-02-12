Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 12, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. or Call of Chair – Room 322

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. or Call of Chair – Room 322 C/HB 2 & 3 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2022 (LUNDSTROM) *C/SB 12 AG OFFICE FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSONS (PINTO)

Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 311

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 311 C/HB 55 PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ACT (GARRATT/GONZALES) C/SB 100 CANNABIS REGULATION (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) C/HB 135 INDIAN FAMILY PROTECTION ACT (LOUIS/IVEY-SOTO) SB 152 EXTEND SCOPE OF HUMAN RIGHTS ACT (HAMBLEN) *SB 178 SPECIAL DISTRICT ELECTIONS & TAXES (IVEY-SOTO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SB 198 TRANSFER TRANSPORTATION REGULATION FROM PRC (NEVILLE) *HB 47 EXCLUDE HOME HEALTH CARE FROM DSB SOURCING (CHANDLER/HICKEY) HB 82 DIALYSIS FACILITY GROSS RECEIPTS (CADENA) HB 95 HEALTH- EASY ENROLLMENT ACT (THOMSON) HB 71 LIMIT PROPERTY TAX VALUATION INCREASE (McQUEEN)

