FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 11, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments for Prince George’s County v. Robert E. Thurston, et al.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Court of Appeals of Maryland granted a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari in Prince George’s County v. Robert E. Thurston, et al. The case involves an appeal of an order issued by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County invalidating the Prince George’s County redistricting map approved by the County Council.

The Order is located here. By separate order In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State, the Court extended certain election deadlines to provide adequate time for judicial review.

The case is transferred to the Court of Appeals regular docket as No. 63, September Term, 2021. The Court also scheduled expedited briefing, as noted below.

Briefing Schedule:

February 18 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for e-filing of appellant’s briefs and printed record extracts February 25 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for e-filing of appellees’ briefs March 1 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for e-filing of appellant’s reply brief

Oral arguments will be held virtually on Friday, March 4, 2022, and webcast on the Court of Appeals’ website at: https://www.courts.state.md.us/coappeals/webcasts.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

###