Annual Vision Zero event and Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival Poster Contest will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 — The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass; Edith Salazar, co-leader of the Wheaton Arts Parade; Luisa Montero, former director of the Mid-County Regional Service Center; and lastly Dr. Claudia Campos, community leader and co-founder of the non-profit organization, Latinas USA. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The program will begin with an interview with special guest Council Vice President Glass. For many years, he has been an advocate for safer streets, and this Saturday, February 12, his third annual “Vision Zero” event will be taking place in the Veirs Mill Road corridor. The area, which is primarily home to Latino residents, has also seen an alarming number of pedestrian-related incidents over the years. This annual event is open to the public and will include special guests, including National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and elected officials. The primary goal of the event is to ensure the full implementation of Vision Zero to make roadways safe for all users. The ultimate goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate serious and fatal collisions on County roads for vehicle occupants (drivers and passengers), pedestrians, and bicyclists by the end of 2030.

Furthermore, Wheaton Arts Parade is giving Montgomery County high school and college students the opportunity to participate in a poster contest. The winner will receive three hundred dollars and will have the opportunity to work with a professional graphic design artist. The chosen design will be featured in promotional materials, including poster, t-shirts, and more. Edith Salazar, co-leader of the Wheaton Arts Parade; and Luisa Montero, former director of the Mid-County Regional Service Center, will discuss the eligibility requirements and the contest deadline. This festival highlights the rich diversity that makes Wheaton so unique.

We will conclude the show with a featured story of Latinas USA, a nonprofit organization that empowers immigrant women and provides professional support. Following the story, Dr. Claudia Campos, community leader and co-founder, will discuss all the resources available to community members at no cost. Moreover, Latinas USA also offers financial guidance and prepares its members to reach their maximum potential in their professional and personal lives. Those interested in joining the organization will learn more about the enrollment process and future events currently hosted in Wheaton.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

