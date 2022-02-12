Montgomery County Council to hold Black History Month Commemoration on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 11, 2022

Commemoration will focus on Black health and wellness in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2022—On Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. the Montgomery County Council will host its annual commemoration for Black History Month, which is celebrated nationally every February. At this year’s virtual commemoration, the Council will focus on Black health and wellness in Montgomery County.

The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and video interviews highlighting Black leaders who have had a positive impact on the health and wellness of Montgomery County.

This year's commemoration will recognize Dr. Sundra Mann, chief of staff, Kingdom Fellowship AME Church; Rev. Kendra Smith, executive director, Kingdom Global Community Development Corporation; Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director, American Public Health Association; Kimatni Rawlins, founder and executive director, The Fit Fathers Foundation; Charlene Day, registered nurse, African American Health Program; and Dr. Norvell Coots, president and CEO, Holy Cross Health and Maryland Region of Trinity Health.

"Black History Month is a time to reflect on the significant contributions and sacrifices made by Black Americans across our nation, state and county. It is also a time to recognize there is much work to do to erase the inequities facing our Black community," said Council President Gabe Albornoz, who also serves as chair of the Council's Health and Human Services Committee. "Covid-19 has shined a bright spotlight on how health disparities continue to disproportionately impact Black families. Health is the most important asset we possess, and we must rededicate ourselves to equitable measures that will enhance the quality of life for our Black residents."

Councilmember Craig Rice said, "Black History Month highlights the progress we have made and what still needs to be done to secure equitable health and wellness resources in our Black communities. County policies must actively combat historic and systemic racial injustices while acknowledging the uniqueness of the Black experience in relation to these critical issues. Our county thrives when our residents are empowered to take charge of their health and their future."

"Black History is American history and the month of February reminds us of how important it is to reflect upon the deep and varied experiences and contributions of African Americans," said Councilmember Will Jawando. "From the birthplace of civilization, through the middle passage that brought our ancestors here in bondage, to the achievements that led us all the way to the White House, African Americans are and continue to be an integral part of what makes this country great.

"But the struggle is far from over. Until we can disagree with civility, respect one another in all situations and judge a person for the content of their character and not the color of their skin, we will not have achieved true freedom. As we continue to celebrate throughout the month and all year, I say thank you to those on whose shoulders I stand and honor the incredible legacy that is Black history in America.”

The Council has been hosting commemorative events to honor Black History Month since 2015. Last year’s commemoration focused on African American Changemakers who are leading, healing and shaping Montgomery County.

The virtual commemoration will take place on the online communications platform Zoom. Residents can watch the commemoration live or after the fact on the Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The commemoration will also be televised on County Cable Montgomery, cable channels 996 (high definition) and 6 (standard definition) on Comcast; channels 1056 (HD) and 6 (SD) on RCN; and channel 30 on Verizon.

# # #

Release ID: 22-065 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884