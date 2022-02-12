Montgomery County Council Joint Transportation and Environment and Health and Human Services Committee Holds Meeting on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 11, 2022

Joint Committee will receive a briefing on transportation options for residents seeking medical appointments and discuss the Transportation Services Improvement Fund

The joint Transportation and Environment (T&E) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing on OLO Report 2021-11, which examines existing transportation options available to residents to access medical appointments and related services. In addition, the joint Committee will discuss the Transportation Services Improvement Fund and hear from a panel of key stakeholders and County officials.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness and Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Worksession on OLO Report 2021-11: Transportation Barriers to Medical Appointments

Briefing: The joint T&E and HHS Committee will receive a briefing on OLO Report 2021-11, which examines existing transportation options available to residents to access medical appointments and related services. The briefing will include information on existing medical transportation programs in the County, data on populations at greater risk for experiencing transportation barriers and an overview of medical transportation services in other jurisdictions.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Dr. Odile Brunetto, chief, Aging and Disability Services, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Dr. Christopher Rogers, DHHS; and Samuel Oji, chief, Enhanced Mobility and Customer Relations Section, Division of Transit Services, Department of Transportation (DOT).

Use of Transportation Services Improvement Fund to support transportation for persons with disabilities

Review: The joint Committee will discuss the Transportation Services Improvement Fund and hear from a panel of key stakeholders and County officials. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss specific actions that, if implemented, would significantly improve transportation for persons with disabilities.

DHHS and DOT, working with the Taxicab Services Commission, conducted a comprehensive survey in Oct. and Nov. of 2021. The survey inquired about the concerns of elderly and disabled taxi riders to better understand the experiences of older adults and people with disabilities in using local taxicab services and to gather input for improvements. A summary of the survey results is available in the staff report.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Dr. Seth Morgan, chair, Commission on Persons with Disabilities; Elizabeth Ellis, chair, Taxicab Services Commission; Peter Ibik, president, Montgomery County Union Taxi Cooperative; David Mohebbi, president, Regency Taxi; Shawn Brennan, Aging and Disability Services, DHHS; and Sam Oji, chief, Enhanced Mobility and Customer Relations Section, Division of Transit Services, DOT

Release ID: 22-066