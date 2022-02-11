Submit Release
Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM:           Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            February 11, 2022

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day

 

On February 14, 2018, the 17 innocent lives of Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang were lost when a murderer opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten.

 

In memory of the lives lost in this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, February 14, 2022.

 

To view the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation, click here.

 

