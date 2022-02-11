Lufkin Industries Announces Claremore, OK as Home for New Manufacturing Campus

Lufkin Industries, a global leader in the production of precision-engineered oilfield equipment, products, and services announced its selection of a new manufacturing campus in Claremore, Oklahoma. Operating in locations worldwide, the new Claremore facility will serve as one of its Oklahoma campuses and a manufacturing center for the organization’s rod pumping systems. The company plans to bring more than 70 high-skilled jobs to Claremore and surrounding areas and is actively recruiting for various positions.

“The pro-business atmosphere, access to top-tier talent and strong support from the city and county leadership made Claremore the clear choice as home for our new facility,” said Mike Paschal, vice president of manufacturing for Lufkin Industries. “We look forward to becoming a true community partner and continuing our mission of collaboration, operational excellence and value creation.”

Located at the Claremore Industrial Park, Lufkin recently acquired a 179,000 square-foot facility and is in the process of beginning formal operations. Lufkin Industries is currently hiring for various positions, including CNC machinists, CNC machine operators, assembly operators, machining technicians, manufacturing engineers and more. A complete list of career opportunities and application portal can be found online at https://lufkin.com/careers/.

“Rogers County has a rich history in the oil and gas sector,” said Meggie Froman-Knight, executive director for the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “We are excited to see Lufkin Industries continue to build upon this legacy. CIEDA remains committed to partnering with the organization to ensure its long-term success within our community and aid in its efforts to develop a robust talent pipeline.”

To learn more about the job opportunities available, interested applicants are invited to a career fair scheduled for Thursday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northeast Tech Claremore Campus. In addition, representatives from the organization will be on-site at 844 Lowry Road on Friday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions and complete on-site interviews. Lufkin Industries offers employees competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, career training, tuition reimbursement and an inclusive work environment.

Lufkin Industries has closely partnered with CIEDA and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (ODOC) to help meet the company’s workforce needs, and have qualified as a participant for the Oklahoma Quality Jobs program.

“Claremore is proudly home to a booming manufacturing sector,” said Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan. “The fact that global leaders, such as Lufkin Industries, continue to choose Claremore as a location for their facilities is a true testament to our city’s willingness and commitment to help businesses achieve their greatest potential.”

More information about Lufkin Industries can be found on the www.lufkin.com.