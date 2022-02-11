Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: Unit Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:24 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, 33 year-old Richard Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).