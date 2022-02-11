FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 11, 2022

Media Advisory Court of Appeals issues Order consolidating petitions for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State and extending certain deadlines for 2022 Primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an Order consolidating the four petitions filed In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State – Misc. Nos. 24, 25, 26, 27 – for the purposes of oral argument to be scheduled by future Order. The Order formally referred the petitions to Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner.

In order to provide adequate time for judicial review, the Court extended certain election deadlines for the 2022 Primary as follows:

The deadline of Tuesday, February 22, 2022, established pursuant to Maryland Code, (1957, 2017 Repl. Vol., 2021 Supp.), Election Law (“EL”) § 5-303, for filing of certificates of candidacy, is extended to Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.; The deadline of Friday, March 4, 2022, established pursuant to EL § 5-502(a), for candidates to withdraw a certificate of candidacy, is extended to Thursday, March 24, 2022; The deadline of Tuesday, March 8, 2022, established pursuant to EL § 5-901, to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election, is extended to Monday, March 28, 2022; The deadline of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, established pursuant to EL § 5‑305, to challenge a candidate’s residency, is extended to Tuesday, March 29, 2022;

