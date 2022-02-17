Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,390 in the last 365 days.

Pandemic Leadership Pressures Rise, Coaching Company Responds

Advisory Board members from top to bottom, left to rightCalvin Chan P.Eng MBA; Doris Tang BASc; Jasmine Mander MPT; Maryam Nabavi Ph.D.; Pamela Findling MA; Roshni Wijayasinha CM MBA; TC Carling; Tina Strehlke MA.

To help meet the increased demands on leaders navigating the shifting pandemic landscape, Canadian coaching company, Essential Impact, announced its new advisory board today.

Eight prominent Canadians join new advisory board to help upskill today’s leaders

Leaders need effective strategies to increase employee retention, improve team effectiveness, and promote healthy conflict resolution. Coaching offers a solution.”
— Korina Busse, Partner, Chief Growth Officer
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help meet the increased demands on leaders navigating the shifting pandemic landscape, Canadian coaching company, Essential Impact, announced its new advisory board today. The advisory board brings together eight accomplished business leaders from across industries who recognize the transformational value of coaching.

As companies envision the future, and teams begin to navigate the hybrid workplace, the pressure on today’s leaders continues to rise. Command-and-control organizational hierarchies are crumbling, and the Great Resignation is well underway. More is expected of leaders in the workplace, and the need for upskilling to meet those expectations is greater than ever.

“Leaders need effective strategies to increase employee retention, improve team effectiveness, and promote healthy conflict resolution,“ says Korina Busse, Partner, and Chief Growth Officer. “Coaching offers a solution. We’ve been helping companies build award-winning coaching strategies for 15 years. We’ve seen the impact, and we want to share it with the world.”

Advisors named today include Calvin Chan P.Eng MBA; Doris Tang BASc; Jasmine Mander MPT; Maryam Nabavi Ph.D.; Pamela Findling MA; Roshni Wijayasinha CM MBA; TC Carling; Tina Strehlke MA.

Advisors will provide expertise and insight to help scale during a season of rapid growth. Their proven leadership and strategic guidance will help us continue to provide valuable coaching solutions to new and existing clients, and support expansion across national markets.

About Essential Impact:
Essential Impact is a Canadian coaching company with global impact. Our proven Excelerator Coaching™ Model has been taught to leaders and teams around the world and is used to help organizations create sustainable, award-winning coaching cultures.

To connect with Essential Impact visit www.essentialimpact.com, and join us on LinkedIn.

Jody King, Brand and Communications Director
Essential Impact
+1 877-930-1230
jody.king@essentialimpact.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Pandemic Leadership Pressures Rise, Coaching Company Responds

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.