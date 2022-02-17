Pandemic Leadership Pressures Rise, Coaching Company Responds
Eight prominent Canadians join new advisory board to help upskill today’s leaders
Leaders need effective strategies to increase employee retention, improve team effectiveness, and promote healthy conflict resolution. Coaching offers a solution.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help meet the increased demands on leaders navigating the shifting pandemic landscape, Canadian coaching company, Essential Impact, announced its new advisory board today. The advisory board brings together eight accomplished business leaders from across industries who recognize the transformational value of coaching.
— Korina Busse, Partner, Chief Growth Officer
As companies envision the future, and teams begin to navigate the hybrid workplace, the pressure on today’s leaders continues to rise. Command-and-control organizational hierarchies are crumbling, and the Great Resignation is well underway. More is expected of leaders in the workplace, and the need for upskilling to meet those expectations is greater than ever.
“Leaders need effective strategies to increase employee retention, improve team effectiveness, and promote healthy conflict resolution,“ says Korina Busse, Partner, and Chief Growth Officer. “Coaching offers a solution. We’ve been helping companies build award-winning coaching strategies for 15 years. We’ve seen the impact, and we want to share it with the world.”
Advisors named today include Calvin Chan P.Eng MBA; Doris Tang BASc; Jasmine Mander MPT; Maryam Nabavi Ph.D.; Pamela Findling MA; Roshni Wijayasinha CM MBA; TC Carling; Tina Strehlke MA.
Advisors will provide expertise and insight to help scale during a season of rapid growth. Their proven leadership and strategic guidance will help us continue to provide valuable coaching solutions to new and existing clients, and support expansion across national markets.
About Essential Impact:
Essential Impact is a Canadian coaching company with global impact. Our proven Excelerator Coaching™ Model has been taught to leaders and teams around the world and is used to help organizations create sustainable, award-winning coaching cultures.
