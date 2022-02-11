Submit Release
Petrol prices rise past VNĐ25,000 a litre, highest since 2014

VIETNAM, February 11 -  

A petrol station on Trần Khát Chân Street, Hà Nội, on Friday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Retail petrol prices increased by nearly VNĐ1,000 per litre from 3pm on Friday, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

This is the third consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fourth in a row.

Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by VNĐ962 to a maximum of VNĐ25,322 (US$1.12) per litre, the highest since August 2014, while that of E5RON92 rose VNĐ976 to no more than VNĐ24,571 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene went up by VNĐ962 and VNĐ958 per litre, respectively. — VNS

 

