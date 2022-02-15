Oplee™ Launches Eyeglass Cases for use with Innovative Travel Contact Lens Case

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oplee today announced the launch of its own brand of eyeglass cases and microfiber cleaning cloths for use with its patented Contact Lens Travel Case. The Oplee Travel Contact Lens Case works well with most hard shell eyeglass cases. But is guaranteed to work best with the Oplee brand of hard shell eyeglass cases.

Some of the most valuable benefits for eyeglass and contact lens wearers include:
-Best fitting eyeglass case for use with Oplee™ Travel Contact Lens Cases.
-Durable high quality metal design.
-Stain & splash resistant.
-Fits most eyeglasses and reading glasses.
-Soft protective felt lining to prevent lens scratches.
-Microfiber lens cleaning cloth to remove dust, oil, and smudges without scratching delicate lenses.

Oplee Travel Contact Lens Kit works with most travel-sized contact lens solutions, contact lens cases, and hard shell eyeglass cases.

To learn more and to shop now, visit www.opleekit.com.
How does Oplee Travel Contact Lens Case work? Watch our video here: https://bit.ly/OpleeVideo

Oplee™ Travel Contact Lens Case

