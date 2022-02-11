Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Applauds Funding Approval for Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Norristown, PA – February 11, 2021 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) applauds Governor Tom Wolf for approving funding and loan programs for fire and emergency medical services across the Commonwealth.

Yesterday, Governor Wolf signed Act 10 of 2022 into law which implements the referendum ballot question from the 2021 primary election. This makes municipal fire companies eligible for the Fire and EMS Loan Program, adds four new members to the program’s application review committee, and utilizes $25 million in federal funding for the EMS COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program. The grant program provisions are effective immediately.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental and physical health of our essential workers and has strained their resources as they manage an increased workload,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By providing this additional funding, our fire and emergency medical services will be able to finance essential upgrades as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Details of the program eligibility requirements and full list of grant awardees can be found on the OSFC website.