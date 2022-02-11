Submit Release
Intersection of U.S. 169 and 8th Avenue in Winterset will be converted to an all-way stop on Wednesday, Feb. 23

WINTERSET, Iowa – Feb. 11, 2022 – The intersection of U.S.169 and 8th Avenue in Winterset, in Madison County, will be converted from a two-way stop to an all-way stop intersection beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

The Iowa DOT will use digital message signs along the roadway beginning on Friday, Feb. 11, to provide motorists advanced notice of the pending change to the intersection. Other additions to the intersection will include stop ahead signs, all-way stop plaques, and temporary red flags. Additional pavement markings will be added in the spring, weather permitting.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html

Contact: Austin Yates at 712-388-6893 or austin.yates@iowadot.us

