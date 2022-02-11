Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:48 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim fled from the suspect. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 38 year-old Rojan Baker, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).

