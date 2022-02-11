Maine Celebrates School Counselor of the Year with a Surprise Assembly at Messalonskee Middle School

Pictured left to right: Kelly Weaver, MESCA Board chair; Jaclyn Chaplin, Counselor of the Year; Nicole Breton, MESCA board of Directors

The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) recently announced the 2022 Maine School Counselor of the Year as Jacklyn P. Chaplin, the School Counselor at Alfred Elementary School in RSU 57. The Maine School Counselor of the Year Award (SCOY) is a program of MESCA that honors school counselors who are running a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at either the elementary, middle, or high school level.

“I strongly believe that a school counselor plays an important role in helping students have a positive school experience,” Mrs. Chaplin wrote. She has advocated for the profession and supported students through a comprehensive and data-driven model. She has implemented aspects to create a 5th grade Peer Helper Program. “This leadership program has several components that provide fifth graders with an opportunity to be role models in the school while also enhancing their leadership, decision-making, empathy, and communication skills,” Chaplin said.

Mrs. Chaplin earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and obtained her master’s degree in counselor education from Rivier College. She has been working as a school counselor since 2004. She has been at Alfred Elementary School since 2005 and has also been the school counselor at Shapleigh Memorial School and Lyman Elementary School in RSU 57.

“Jackie serves all stakeholders for the greater good of our community. I say community as opposed to school because she has single-handedly helped to make Alfred Elementary a second home for all, where every student and staff member feels safe and at home,” said Mrs. Poulin, the Principal of Alfred Elementary.

Mrs. Kim Raymond, the school counselor at Leroy H. Smith School in RSU 22, was Maine’s 2021 SCOY and was recently honored in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Chaplin will have several speaking engagements and event appearances in the year ahead. She will be invited to a formal Gala in Winter 2023 and honored at the American School Counseling Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in Summer 2023.

The Maine School Counselor of the Year is announced as part of National School Counseling Week (#NSCW), celebrated annually during the first full week in February. This year, the Maine School Counselor Association has events planned from February 7 through February 11th to celebrate National School Counseling Week. For more information, view the MESCA website.

Please contact MESCA Board Chair Kelly O’Brien Weaver for more information: kweaver@rsu22.us.