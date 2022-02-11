Fairbanks Jury Finds Downs Guilty of 1993 Murder, Sexual Assault

February 10, 2022

(Fairbanks, AK) – A Fairbanks jury today convicted a Maine man for killing and sexually assaulting 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in a dormitory on the University of Alaska at Fairbanks campus in April 1993.

Jurors deliberated for three days before finding Steven Downs, 47, guilty of Murder in the First Degree and Sexual Assault. Downs is being held without bail by the Alaska Department of Corrections pending sentencing.

Sergie, 20, of Pitkas Point, was visiting a friend at Bartlett Hall on the UAF campus in 1993 at the same time Downs was a student at the university and lived in Bartlett Hall.

“I want to congratulate the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Law for the arrest and successful prosecution of Steven Downs for the horrific sexual assault and murder of Sophie Sergie in 1993,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Cold Case Unit of the State Troopers deserves credit for this and other recent solved cases that have delivered long-sought justice to victims and their families. Let the message to criminals and would-be criminals be clear: The State of Alaska will be relentless in the pursuit of justice no matter how long it takes.”

Jurors found Downs guilty after a five-week trial where they heard testimony from approximately 45 witnesses and reviewed more than 150 exhibits.

A suspect was not identified in Sergie’s assault and death until 2019 when the Alaska State Troopers Cold Case Unit connected Downs to the case using genetic genealogy. Through DNA testing, investigators were able to match a DNA sample from the crime scene to Downs’ DNA.

“After nearly 29 years, the family and friends of Sophie Sergie have finally received the closure and justice they have deserved,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Alaska State Trooper Cold Case Investigator Randy McPherron, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab dedicated a significant amount of time and resources towards the successful prosecution of Mr. Downs and the verdict received today. Our investigators, forensic scientists, and criminal intelligence analysts will continue to run down every viable lead Troopers receive on our cold case investigations to provide the same justice for those victims.”

Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein and Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall represented the State at trial.

“We are grateful that Steven Downs was held accountable for his actions after almost 30 years and hope that Sophie’s family and the Fairbanks community as a whole are able to obtain some closure in light of this verdict,” Gruenstein said. “The State acknowledges and appreciates the attention and dedication the jurors paid to this case during what was a long trial. The Department of Law thanks the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab, the University of Alaska at Fairbanks Police Department, the Maine State Police and the Auburn Police Department for their partnership and assistance.”

The trial was delayed months because of public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was temporarily suspended in January after a trial participant had close contact with an individual who had the virus.

Judge Thomas Temple set Downs’ sentencing for Sept. 26.

Downs faces a maximum sentence of 129 years in prison.

