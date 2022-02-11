Rainbow trout stocking schedule for February 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 6,300 catchable-sized rainbow trout in February. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Crystal Springs Lake February 7-11 300 Niagara Springs February 7-11 250 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond February 7-11 900 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 February 21-25 2,000 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 February 21-25 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 February 21-25 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 February 21-25 450 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond February 21-25 1,000 Crystal Springs Lake February 21-25 300 Niagara Springs February 21-25 250

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.