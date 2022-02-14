Does One Need A Lawyer After A Car Accident? Craig Swapp, Idaho Attorney, Explains How To Decide
Deciding whether one needs to take legal action following an accident, with Idaho attorney Craig SwappSANDY, UTAH, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If one is searching to find out whether they need to hire a lawyer after they've been in a car accident, it's likely that they're hurt, dealing with damage to their vehicle, or both. Here's how to decide whether it's time to reach out to a lawyer.
If one has been injured, call a lawyer.
If one has injuries beyond minor scratches, one will want to reach out to a lawyer as soon as possible, according to Craig Swapp. Some states have limits on the amount of time that one has to file a lawsuit against the driver who caused their injuries, so don't wait. Even if one's not sure whether they have injuries that qualify for compensation, Craig Swapp says that it's a good idea to reach out to a lawyer for a consultation. Some injuries take time to surface, and it's smart to be prepared in the event that one develops pain or other issues after their accident.
Reach out to an attorney if one doesn't have the time to deal with their own insurance claim.
It can be tough to go back and forth with one's insurance company to get the money that one deserves after a car accident. A qualified car accident attorney can help. If one is savvy with car insurance policies, one may be able to manage their case on their own. If one would rather not read through pages of policy to figure out what one deserves, it's a better idea to hire a professional to manage the communication with one's insurance company.
If one's car sustained significant damage, reach out to a lawyer (even if one has a good insurance agent).
Car repair bills can add up. If one's car was totaled, it's likely that one will have to shell out a significant amount of money to get a new vehicle (not to mention the amount one will have to pay for a rental car in the meantime). If one,s vehicle needs service after one's car accident, Craig Swapp recommends reaching out to a car accident attorney to learn more about whether one has a case that can provide one with the money thou need to repair or replace one's vehicle.
When in doubt, reach out.
The bottom line, according to Idaho Attorney Craig Swapp: it's always a good idea to call a lawyer after one has been in a car accident, even if one decides not to move forward with a case. A good lawyer will offer one a free consultation to help one decide whether it's smart to pursue legal action.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here