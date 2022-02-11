Submit Release
LDH: Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to close on Friday due to weather

All community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination events supported by the Louisiana National Guard in Northwest Louisiana will be closed on Friday, February 4, due to weather. The public health units in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne and Webster parishes will also be closed.

 

Testing and vaccines will be available at the public health units in DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine parishes, which will remain open.

 

You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

 

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization and death. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. 

