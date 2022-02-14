Independent Artist and Professional Athlete SirHolmes Releases Official Music Video For His Single "Show Love"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte is known for their talent in sports and in music, but Independent Artist and Professional Arena Football Athlete SirHolmes takes it to another level. SirHolmes was born Ardy L. Holmes Jr and had a passion for music while growing up in the church. His father sang lead and his mother was a praise dancer. This and drawing inspirations from Hip Hop legends lead him to pursuing his own music career eventually. In high school, Holmes played football and other sports at the historic West Charlotte High School and UNCC. Holmes played professional Arena Football for the Charlotte Thunder owned by former Carolina Panther's player Thomas Davis. Holmes started releasing music in 2020 alongside his football career. If you attended any of his games, you could hear his music being played during halftimes and 3rd downs.
SirHolmes is now taking things up a notch with the release of his official music video to his single "Show Love", which dropped Friday, February 11th. This new music video is only a sign that things are heating up for the Carolina Artist/Athlete/Activist. "Show Love" is one of the hottest tracks streaming from his debut album "SirHolmes 100k" which released on Black Friday. The single brings positive influential vibes about showing love to and from all levels. Holmes is also working on releasing a new single "Which Way" on February 22nd which will be streaming on all platforms.
SirHolmes has been featured on HipHopWeekly & BANMagazine.com and plans to cover more ground with his presence.
Outside of the booth and field, Holmes is a father of two and a business man; running two companies "Access Granted Promotions Corp" & "Holmes Natural Fitness, LLC". He serves as an advocate to his community and hopes to bring necessary resources to help develop and inspire the youth. Mark your calendars for May 22nd for his community basketball tournament "SirHolmes and Friends Day". As an Artist, Athlete, Entrepreneur and Advocate, SirHolmes proves to the world that the Carolinas has incredible talent broiling in the south.
Follow SirHolmes on his social media journey at @SirHolmes100k.
King Cxshmere
The Cxsh House LLC
SirHolmes Official Music Video "Show Love"