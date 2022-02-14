The Edge Group Announces new partnerships with Merit Lilin, Soundvision Technologies and Wire Supplies, Inc.

The nation’s leading distributor-owned buying & marketing group The Edge Group announces new partnerships w/Merit Lilin, Soundvision Tech. & Wire Supplies, Inc.

Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, we anticipate growth in 2022 due to strong relationships & creative sales solutions. These additions open new doors for increased sales & market share.” — Ron Meyers

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, is pleased to announce new partnerships with Merit Lilin, Soundvision Technologies and the addition of their newest member, Wire Supplies, Incorporated.

“Edge is continually growing by adding products and services that strengthen our partners’ position in their marketplaces”, said Ron Meyers, President and CEO of Edge Group. “Despite the ongoing supply chain challenges, we are anticipating revenue and sales growth in the year ahead due to our strong supplier relationships and creative sales solutions. The addition of new members and suppliers to the program opens new doors for increased sales and market share.”

Merit Lilin, Edge’s newest Preferred Supplier, is a global manufacturer of IP, analog surveillance cameras, recording devices, and software with over 40 years of experience. Lilin has strong relationships with over 50 software & integration partners in the Home Automation & Industrial channels and is recognized as the first camera company to become ONVIF-conformant.

“Merit Lilin is now partnering with The Edge Group to deliver NDAA & TAA compliant practical and state-of-the-art network & surveillance solutions for their distributor members and customers”, said Harry Yang, General Manager of Lilin. “Throughout the years, Lilin has maintained its dedication to creativity, progress, and excellence, providing expertise in digital video with a strong focus on innovation. We believe The Edge Group partnership will help support this expansion moving forward.”

Another great addition to the Edge Roster, Soundvision Technologies is the parent company of TruAudio, VSSL, Forge and Current Audio, and are global manufacturers of architectural, outdoor, commercial speakers, and native streaming audio system amplifiers. SVT offers the best solution for installs in commercial and institutional buildings by using high-grade products that are meant for longevity and superior performance. In addition, adding Soundvision Technologies gives Edge members access to residential audio with many opportunities for a homeowner to improve their audio system.

Chase Harrison, Executive Vice President of Soundvision commented, “We are excited about our new partnership with the Edge Group. We view the team's tenure, along with the market coverage provided by all Edge Group members, as a huge asset. We are confident that the Soundvision Technologies portfolio of products and solutions will be a welcomed addition to the Edge Group members as we work together to bolster and diversify revenue streams."

Edge is pleased to also announce Wire Supplies as their latest member. Founded in 1985, Wire Supplies, Inc. is an Indianapolis based value-added distributor with the goal to provide quality products from the finest manufacturers to a wide variety of markets by emphasizing dedicated customer service and the latest technology. Specializing in voice/data, audio visual, security, power quality and transportation industries by offering expertise, technical support and inventory, they strive to create a partnership with their customers for a successful future.

“We are excited to welcome Wire Supplies to our growing business”, said Don Koehler, SVP of Sales. “Their membership strengthens the group’s overall purchasing power, opening new doors for growth in the future.”

With over 30 years in business, The Edge Group has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, the Edge Group rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales.

Learn more about The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com.