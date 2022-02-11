Healmonic Launches Powerful Mindful Meditation Tool – the Crystal Singing Bowl
The bowl utilizes a brain-relaxing vibration for a sublime meditation experience.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healmonic is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting and most powerful meditation tool for relaxing the brain – the Crystal Singing Bowl.
Healmonic is an online retailer of high-quality Tibetan Bowls, Yoga Mats, educational resources, and other meditation and sound accessories. The company was founded to fill the growing need for a comprehensive resource for music therapy and healing through sound and its dedicated community is made up of passionate music therapists, researchers, and music-lovers.
In the company’s latest news, Healmonic has released its latest tool to support stress management – the Crystal Singing Bowl. The bowl is a wonderful option for those looking to start their journey with Crystal Singing Bowls and it is recommended by music therapists, due to its pure and most powerful starting note – C. This note helps to bring balance and harmony, while promoting numerous mental and physical benefits.
“Through vibration, the Crystal Singing Bowl works by allowing the brain to relax and move from a beta-dominant brainwave state (concentrating, focused or stressed) to a relaxed and restful alpha-dominant brainwave state,” says founder of the company, Mary Vilhena. “Sounds heard also trigger the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the opposite of the flight or fight response, to create slower breathing and heart rate. This all encourages the body to fall into a really deep relaxation.”
“Even Adele, the Duchess of Sussex, Precious Lee, and Charlize Theron utilize sound meditation (particularly Sound Baths) to help them cope with anxiety and promote a deep state of relaxation,” Vilhena continues. “Through this sound therapy, they calm their minds, find inner peace, and feel energized post-session. We know from studies that sound therapy is beneficial and we are excited to bring this unique healing resource to you.”
The Crystal Singing Bowl offered by Healmonic boasts a number of useful features and benefits for users, including:
• Increases alpha waves, decreases beta waves
• Promotes calm and relaxation
• Improves mental focus
• Easy to play
• Unique and elegant home décor design
• Made of 99.9% pure frosted quartz crystal
• Includes rubber mallet and rubber O-ring
• Limited time 10% off + fully insured free shipping
• And much more
Healmonic offers highly competitive pricing and free shipping to the United States and Canada. The company also offers 24/7 customer support, along with free e-books, complete educational guides, videos, quizzes, and more.
For more information about Healmonic, please visit https://www.healmonic.com.
About Healmonic
Healmonic’s mission is to create a safe space for people to learn about the powerful therapeutic effects of sound through its high-quality products. The company was founded by Mary Vilhena, an expert in Health and Wellness with over 10 years of experience.
Contact Information
Mary Vilhena
Healmonic
hello@healmonic.com