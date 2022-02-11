February 11, 2022 - Office of the Attorney General Responds to Democrats’ Call to End Loudoun Investigation 

For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Office of the Attorney General Responds to Democrats’ Call to End Loudoun Investigation

Richmond, VA -- Senator Jennifer Boysko and Delegate Suhas Subramanyam today held a press conference calling on Attorney General Miyares to “reverse course” and end the Loudoun investigation into sexual assaults of two children at school. In response, the Office of the Attorney General released the following statement:

“Today, two members of the General Assembly called on a child sexual assault investigation to be 'reversed,' " said Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for the Office of Attorney General.

“The Office of the Attorney General is dedicated to discovering the truth about what happened in Loudoun County this past year, because every Virginia family deserves answers. The fact that two Loudoun County officials want to deny the public the truth is shameful.

“Nothing about this investigation is partisan or political. The Special Counsel leading this investigation is Theo Stamos, a Democrat and former elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in Arlington County.

“Uncovering the mistakes that led to two minors being sexually assaulted at school shouldn’t be partisan, and will not be reversed.”