Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes Career and Tech Students to State Capitol

A delegation of students, faculty and advisors from Northland Career Center visited the Missouri Senate as part of Career and Technical Education Month activities.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was pleased to welcome two groups of career and technical education students from the 34th Senatorial District to the Missouri Senate this week. Visiting the State Capitol as part of Career and Technical Education Month activities were technical education students from Northland Career Center of Platte City and members of the FBLA chapter of West Platte High School.

Students participating in the FBLA organization of West Platte High School visited with Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer at the Missouri State Capitol.

“If Missouri is going to be competitive in the 21st-century workplace, we need young people with skills and technical expertise to fill the jobs of the future. These students are great examples of young people eager to learn and looking forward to careers,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I truly enjoyed visiting with these bright young students as they came to Missouri’s State Capitol and seeing their enthusiasm for the future.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

