NBDA Houston Chapter Names Leah Faul of 15000 Cubits as Marketing Chair for the Board of Directors
National Business Development Association (NBDA) (Houston Chapter) Appoints Leah Faul as the Marketing Chair for the Board of Directors.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, T.X. - February 10, 2022 - National Business Development Association (NBDA) (Houston Chapter) Appoints Leah Faul as the Marketing Chair for the Board of Directors.
NBDA Founder and CEO Christine R. Spray named Faul as the new Marketing Chair for the company’s Board of Directors in January 2022. In her current role, Faul’s areas of focus include social media, newsletters, public relations, marketing campaigns, and brand development.
Faul brings to the table more than a decade of combined experience in digital marketing, digital trends, and business growth. As the founder of her own strategic search engine optimization (SEO) agency, she seeks to help organizations grow using values such as integrity and hard work.
Faul is a Certified Content Marketing Specialist, recognized SaaS marketing influencer, and growth strategist. As the owner of 15000 Cubits a boutique digital marketing agency in Houston, TX. 15000 Cubits, Faul leads a team in SEO, lead generation strategy, and demand generation for small to medium-sized businesses. Faul’s team of marketers at 15000 Cubits focuses on empowering small businesses to build their own marketing teams and develop their marketing expertise in-house. They do so by developing scalable strategies and training their clients on the how of what they do.
Faul and the 15000 Cubits team aim to bring advanced growth and digital marketing strategies as a highlight to the already successful content and marketing efforts of the NBDA Houston Chapter. The NBDA provides best practices for business owners, advisors, and professionals who are in charge of developing new business by cultivating relationships with clients, vendors, partners, and organizations.
For more information, contact 832-380-8223 or info@nbda.co.
Visit 15000 Cubits a Houston SEO and Digital Marketing Agency at www.15000cubits.com.
