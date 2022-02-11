Press Release for Happy Me from KOUNTKONP, a new Country genre
FINENESS WORLD INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF “HAPPY ME”, THE FIRST SINGLE OF KOUNTKONP.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 10 months of working on the project, Fineness World Inc. is proud to announce the release of the first single of Kountkonp, a rhythm that mixes Country Music and Haitian Konpa. Kountkonp is also the name of the artist under which the songs will be released.
The first single “Happy Me” will be available on all music platforms on March 4, 2022. This will give music lovers an idea of what is in store for them in the upcoming “High vibrations” album. The first album of Kountkonp will have 7 songs performed by various musicians.
The Kountkonp’s lyrics are written in a way to develop strong positive thoughts and feelings. They invite listeners to cultivate them in a manner to become the better version of themselves and achieve their life’s purpose.
Kountkonp is the latest addition to Fineness World Inc’s services and will change the company’s approach to reach every customer.
Fineness World Inc. is a New York Corporation created in 2003 and incorporated in 2011 providing its services to customers all-around the United States and specifically in Brooklyn, New York. Visit the company’s website at https://www.finenessworldinc.com
Anthony Cherubin, the president and CEO of the company, is available for interviews and photo opportunities at 646-377-5681 or by email using findepub@finenessworldinc.com.
