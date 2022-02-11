Custom Tri Suits USA - New 2022 Men's And Women's Triathlon Collection Launched

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Champion System USA, a custom sports-apparel company based in Nebraska, has announced a new collection of custom triathlon suits for US-based customers. The suits come in both women’s and men’s cuts, with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.

Designed for long-distance triathlons, the tri suits offer a premium fit, high compression, and superior fabric performance. Their raglan short sleeves assure additional coverage and boost aerodynamic capability. The suits also feature a one-of-a-kind 2-1 upper-body construction. The CS Swift™ fabric used in them has a hydrophobic-coat treatment that makes the suits breathable, water-resistant, and quick-drying. More information on Champion System USA’s custom tri suits is available on https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

The custom tri suits also include the CS Hydrodry™ pre-dyed fabric, known for its quick-drying and high-compression qualities. The suits, thus, come in 5 pre-dyed colors. Another component is the CS Tech Mesh™ fabric, a 4-way-stretch lycra whose mesh construction helps the suit move with the athlete and speed up airflow. Besides, the suits boast triathlon-specific chamois cloth and an all-over flatlock stitch, both of which enhance comfort and reduce drag. A shorter leg length and rear pouch pockets are other notable elements.

To order these custom triathlon suits, one needs to first sign up for an account on Champion System USA’s website. Customers can then browse the various products and templates on display, check out prices and flexible minimum-order options, and choose from several handmade custom triathlon suits. Expected delivery time is 4 to 5 weeks from the placement of the order.

As previously announced, Champion System USA also offers 10-piece mix-and-match minimums, which can comprise any combination of suits, tops, or bottoms. In addition, the company can arrange for bulk pricing and cater to orders of fewer than 10 products.

Every custom-apparel design on Champion System USA’s website is unique, as each customer gets to specify their preferences. One can come up with their idea or download a template to create a design by themselves. The company’s in-house designers can also provide a design for free.

Each custom tri suit comes with a digital proof the customer can approve during the ordering process so it is exactly what is printed on the sports apparel. The company’s in-house designers can provide these proofs based on the customer’s ideas. All they require from the customer are the image, logo, and pattern in vector format and colors submitted as a coated Pantone.

The customer has to next choose a pre-dyed color from 5 pre-dyed-lycra options that they can pair with their custom design. They can also change a design’s color scheme, without the need to meet the minimum requirements for every color scheme. Moreover, the customer gets to pick the flatlock-stitching and zipper colors.

Founded in 2005, Champion System USA began with sublimation printing and garment construction. In 2017, industry veteran Jay Thomas bought the company and moved the business from New York City to their current location in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since then, Champion System USA has grown into an independently owned and worldwide-supported enterprise that offers custom high-performance sports apparel to athletes across the US. The company has also become a global sports-apparel provider that specializes in supplying high-quality, innovative sports clothing to both individuals and groups. It has offices in 22 countries and is a world-renowned leader in custom sports apparel.

https://vimeo.com/637341016

Those who would like to know more about Champion System USA’s custom triathlon suits launched for US-based customers can visit https://champ-sys.com or contact the company by telephone or email.

