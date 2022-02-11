Flag Alert: Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Polly Watson Fire Chief James Radford

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff beginning today until sunset on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in honor of Polly Watson Fire Chief James Radford who died in the line of duty on Saturday. Radford was promoted fire chief of the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department in 2021. He also served as a lieutenant and safety officer for the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department where he joined in 1996.

Funeral service for Radford will be held today, February 11 at 6 p.m. at Shackleford-Howell Funeral Home in Fremont. A graveside service will follow on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "Our deep condolences are with the family, friends and Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department after the loss of Chief James Radford over the weekend. We're grateful for his life and for all the first responders who work hard to keep us safe."

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide. Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.