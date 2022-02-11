Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

02/11/2022

King of Prussia, PA – Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure between Willow Grove Avenue and Mt. Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Monday, February 14, through Thursday, February 17, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for minor construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Major construction to replace the poor condition structure that previously carried Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA tracks started in May 2020 and was completed in October 2021.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

